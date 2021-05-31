EFFECTIVE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: Chippewa Humane is closed to the public. We are open for adoptions by appointment only with... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
EFFECTIVE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: Chippewa Humane is closed to the public. We are open for adoptions by appointment only with... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Cadott man has been charged with running a drug house and possessing meth with the intent to deliver after police confiscated 122 grams of m…
The following is the full statement from the Diocese of La Crosse, sent Monday afternoon after the Tribune published a story on the bishop's r…
Jalenn Acierto, Madeline Adams, Peyton Elizabeth Adamson. Onur Ahmedoski, Tyler Allen. Alexis Altamirano, Ashley Christine Anderson, Dorian D.…
The class of 2021 is making the best of their commencement and putting on a show for the entire community.
I wholeheartedly support Fr. James Altman, a man following in the footsteps of Jesus Christ.
The Gaines-Jones Education Foundation, a nonprofit family foundation based in the San Francisco Bay Area, will award its first Barbara A. Roeh…
Haley Adkins, Mackenzie Baughman, Cameron Belknap, Lidiya Bernette, Carson Bohl, Spencer Booth, Blaine Brenner, Brandon Buck, Analleli Caballe…
The McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team wrapped up the co-op's first Cloverbelt Conference championship in convincing fashion on Tuesday as the Saints had three finishers near the top in taking first place at the Cloverbelt Conference Championship at Skyline Golf Course.
Two men charged for their roles in the overdose death of a Holcombe woman in March 2019 entered not-guilty pleas Thursday.
Senior Izzy Clark is among the state's strikeout leaders as a steady force in the circle for the Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball team.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.