GREEN BAY – What always impressed Aaron Rodgers about Bart Starr, the legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback and Rodgers’ longtime friend and mentor, was not his five NFL championships. It wasn’t his two Super Bowl titles, or his 1966 NFL MVP award, or his four Pro Bowl selections, or his 1977 first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.
No, whenever you asked Rodgers about Starr — not only his quarterbacking hero, but his role model for how to carry himself as the face of the Packers’ storied franchise — he was in awe.
Not for what Starr accomplished as a player, but for the person he was.
“Here’s a guy who has won more championships than anybody. And people talk about the kind of person he is,” Rodgers once said. “I think there’s no greater compliment than a guy who’s accomplished so much on the field and the first thing people talk about is the kind of person that he is.
“Bart has been a great friend and somebody who’s meant a lot to me during my time here.”
On Sunday morning, Bryan Bartlett Starr, 85, died in his native Alabama, his family said in a statement released through the Packers.
Starr had been battling health problems since a suffering a stroke, heart attack and seizures in autumn 2014, although through stem-cell treatments in recent years he had seemingly been on the mend. He and his wife of 65 years, Cherry, had appeared in a video during the annual Packers Hall of Fame induction ceremony earlier this month. In the video, Bart was shown tossing a football from his recliner, and Cherry said that they were planning a return trip to Lambeau Field this fall to see a game.
Born Jan. 9, 1934, Starr’s football life was a remarkable one. After suffering a back injury during a hazing incident before his junior season at Alabama, he barely played during his junior year, and when J.B. Whitworth replaced Red Drew as the Crimson Tide’s head coach, Starr became an afterthought and rode the bench as a senior.
Nevertheless, on the recommendation of Alabama basketball coach Johnny Dee, then-Packers personnel director Jack Vainisi chose Starr in the 17th round of the 1956 NFL Draft, with the 200th overall pick. He served as a backup to Tobin Rote as a rookie and was in-and-out of the starting lineup thereafter until coach Vince Lombardi’s arrival in Green Bay in 1959.
From there, Starr led the Lombardi era Packers to five championships, including victories in the first two Super Bowls — earning Super Bowl MVP honors in each game. His teams were 9-1 in postseason play, and his playoff passer rating of 104.1 remains the best in NFL history.
“He set the bar so high with the success he had here as a player winning all those championships,” Rodgers said. “I didn’t get to watch him play, but he’s been a great supporter of mine, and I’m just blessed to know a guy like that. That’s one of my role models.
“He’s been such a great encouragement to me since I was drafted here, and I really have appreciated all of our conversations over the years. It has always been tough to follow him speaking (at events) because he’s had such incredible stories, whether he’s talking about Super Bowls or NFL championships or the Ice Bowl. It’s always fun being around him, because he’s such a positive, encouraging person.”
Rodgers will get no argument from former quarterback Brett Favre, who insisted on having Starr by his side on Thanksgiving 2015 when the Packers unveiled Favre’s No. 4 on the Lambeau Field facade — just a few yards down from Starr’s No. 15.
And Starr, showing the same determination he’d exhibited as a player under the stern taskmaster Lombardi was, made sure he was there — despite his health challenges. That night at Lambeau Field, while Favre might’ve been the guest of honor, it was Starr who received the loudest ovation – and deservedly so – when he came out of the Packers’ tunnel in a golf cart but stood and embraced Favre once he reached midfield where the celebration was taking place.
As he later did with Rodgers, Starr had mentored Favre after Favre’s arrival in that 1992 trade.
“I felt compelled to include him,” Favre said after the ceremony. “As I saw Bart earlier in the day — the first time I’d seen him in I couldn’t tell you how long — I was worried. I was worried. But (on the field) was a totally different man. I talked to Bart Jr. right before, I saw him here, but I didn’t get a chance to see him up close, and I said, ‘Is your dad ready?’ And he said, ‘Oh, he’s ready.’
“So you’re thinking, ‘Hmm ... OK.’ But he was gritting his teeth, I mean — it was awesome. I got more of a thrill out of that than what I was there for. I mean no disrespect (to having your number retired), but to see him that excited at 81 years old (at the time) was pretty awesome.”
In a statement with his wife Deanna that he posted Sunday afternoon on his Twitter page, Favre wrote, “Bart Starr was the most kind, thoughtful and classiest person you could ever know. I consider myself extremely lucky to have called him friend and to have been mentioned in the same breath. Deanna and I are praying for Cherry and the Starr family.”
The gentlemanly quarterback’s status as a Packers icon was tested by his struggles as the team’s head coach. In nine seasons from 1975-83, he won just 41 percent of his games, going 53-77-3, including 1-1 in the playoffs, part of three decades of futility that followed the glory years.
“The greatest mistake I made in my life was to coach,” Starr said in an ESPN Wisconsin interview in 2013. “It’s a great lesson that could apply to any of us. Because I didn’t plan to, I hadn’t prepared to. And I didn’t have the guts to say to the Green Bay Packers, ‘Thank you, but no thank you. I’m not going to do it.’ I wasn’t prepared, and it showed over the first few years. I felt very, very badly about that.
“I think we can all learn lessons from others if we listen closely to why they did or didn’t do something. That would be the biggest error of my life.”
In another interview that year, the humble Starr spoke glowingly of Rodgers, saying he “didn’t have any of the qualities that he has. He’s far superior to the qualities that I possessed. He’s a very, very special player.
“He’s always in control of the system that he’s operating. You can see the confidence factor, I think, and the way he conducts himself. I believe that it’s just a great example of leadership.
“I’ve mentioned to him on several occasions how I feel about the way he has led his life, conducted his actions. It’s a great thrill when you look inside and you see the type of person (Rodgers is) and you get to know the person. He is just an unbelievable man.”
To Rodgers, it was Starr who was unbelievable.
“I’ve grown up here in Green Bay, learned a lot about myself, learned from Bart Starr what a legacy really is. And, what a well-rounded player looks like,” Rodgers said. “Like I always say, Bart Starr has always been my model of what success really looks like — as more than just as a football player. When you live in Green Bay, you know about the Lombardi years and Bart Starr and all the guys that made those teams special, and you’d like to be a part of something special yourself.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.