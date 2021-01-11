Health care workers at HSHS, Prevea Health now receiving second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

GREEN BAY – Today Prevea Health began administering second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to its health care workers, along with those at its HSHS hospital partners in Wisconsin. The second dose, which is required for maximum effectiveness (94%) of the vaccine, is given 21 days after the first dose.

“From the moment these vaccines first became available to us by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services just 21 days ago, our teams have been working swiftly, yet carefully to effectively immunize every health care worker within the Prevea Health and HSHS Wisconsin systems that wishes to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO at Prevea Health. “We are immensely proud of the work our teams have done so far to get our health care workers and community EMS teams vaccinated. We continue to eagerly await the opportunity to offer these life-saving vaccines to our community members and put an end to this pandemic.”

Dr. Richard Amankwah, a Prevea Health hospitalist at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay, was among the first to receive the first dose of vaccine on Dec. 16, 2020, and among the first today (Jan. 6, 2021) to receive his second.