On Saturday, October 27, from 10 a.m.—12 p.m., at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital (2661 Co Hwy I.) in McDonald Hall, join Sue and Ken Ripp of Eau Claire residents for a talk about “grieving then, grieving now and finding hope while experiencing loss.” This event is sponsored and funded by the Chippewa County Grief Guidance Team and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital. For more information call 715-717-7581. Registration will take place at the event at 9:30 a.m.
The Family Support Center, which provides trauma-informed services to survivors of violence in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties, is asking community members to join in honoring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month by displaying a purple ribbon poster in their building for the entire month. By displaying these purple ribbons, we as a community are sending a powerful message that we stand with survivors in our homes, neighborhoods, workplaces and schools. If you would like a purple ribbon poster to display, please contact Family Support Center at 715.723.1138.
