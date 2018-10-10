Harvest of Talents will be sponsoring Harvest Day on October 13 this year, 8 a.m.—3 p.m. at First Church of Christ, 701 Menasha Avenue, Ladysmith. Enjoy all the activities and help support Harvest of Talents in their effort to aid those in need in Rusk County. The highlight of the event will be a live auction at 10 a.m. by Mark VanWey with a variety of beautiful donated handcrafted items from furniture to special services. Gift shops stocked with donated handmade art and craft items will be open from 8 until 3 and include a children’s room, bird houses, upcycle shop, jewelry, quilts, knitted and crocheted products, holiday items, a Flea Market Flip area, a bakery with jams, honey, salsa and syrup, and Lee’s specialty coffee bar. Homemade breakfast and lunch will also be available along with delicious home baked cinnamon buns, cream puffs, and caramel corn. Kids’ activities and professional face painting will be from 8 until 11, and a cornhole tournament starts at 1:00. The car show will be held from 9 to 1, with free entry and trophies. Harvest of Talents is a non-profit, locally sponsored effort that has been quietly providing much needed support in innumerable ways for Rusk County residents who have encountered a crisis or disaster.
The 43rd annual Bloomer Woman’s Club Arts and Crafts Fair will be held Saturday, October 13. Over 75 exhibitors will display a wide variety of craft items for sale in the Lunchroom, hallways and Gymnasium at the Bloomer Elementary School at 401 8th Ave. in Bloomer. The Fair will be open from 9 a.m.—3 p.m. Lunch will be available throughout the day. Admission is free but donations will be accepted. Proceeds from the fair are used for local scholarships at all grade levels. In addition, women returning to school are given financial assistance through the Women In Need (WIN) program. In conjunction with the Arts and Crafts Fair the Mayo Health System will be sponsoring a mini-health fair from 9-12 providing information on health issues to shoppers who are attending the fair.
