The Bloomer Moose Lodge weekly progressive Bingo for Thursday, July 26 is $1,555 plus half the sales for that game. Bingo is open to the public. Food is served from 5 to 8 p.m. Next Bingo game is scheduled for Aug. 2 and continues every Thursday until Nov. 15. Call 715-568-1304 or 715-577-9104 for more information.
The Chippewa Falls Cemetery Association will host an annual meeting of lot owners at 7 p.m. Monday, July 30, at Rutledge Charity Building, 404 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls. All interested lot owners are requested to be present at the meeting.
Join Messiah Lutheran Church for a week full of Bible lessons, crafts, snacks and fun centered around the Savior and His Word from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 30 through Friday, Aug. 3, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2015 North Hastings Way, Eau Claire. Ages 3 through eighth grade are welcome and encouraged. Register online at eauclairemessiah.com. For more information, call 715-834-2865.
WESTconsin Credit Union will be collecting school supplies and monetary donations for families in need form Aug. 1-11 at any WESTconsin Credit Union location and online at www.westconsincu.org. Chippewa Falls residents can drop off their proceeds at the Chippewa Falls branch, and their items will benefit the Lake Wissota Lions Club’s “Stuff the Bus” event. All proceeds will be delivered by WESTconsin staff to local schools and organizations for distribution.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley centers in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, and Black River Falls will host the ninth annual Lemonade Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, 28 locations across the four communities. Lemonade Day is a program designed to teach youth the process of operating their own business. Boys & Girls Club members will be selling glasses of lemonade at various locations throughout the greater Chippewa Valley using business and marketing plans they have created. All proceeds will support the ongoing programming of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley. This year’s local locations include: Menomonie — Culver’s, Dick’s Fresh Market and State Farm—Jackie Hunt Agency and Chippewa Falls — Boys & Girls Club—Chippewa Falls Center, Chippewa Falls MainStreet, Gordy’s Market Downtown & Lake Wissota, Farmer’s Market at Allen Park (noon — 3 p.m.) and Northwestern Bank.
HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals’ 3D Community Health: Body.Mind.Spirit is hosting two free, separate sessions on mental health first aid for anyone who wants to learn how to provide initial help to friends, family, coworkers or community members who may be experiencing symptoms of mental health disorders. One session on youth mental health first aid will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, in the Monsignor Klimek Auditorium at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. A separate session on adult mental health first aid will be on Tuesday, Sept. 11 in McDonald Hall at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 2661 Hwy I, Chippewa Falls. Lunch will be provided at both sessions. Registration for each session is required by calling 715-717-7479 or online at www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Events-Classes.
Chippewa Valley families have the opportunity to get free backpacks, school supplies, hairscuts, school photos and shoes from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Valley Vineyard Church, 910 Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls. For more information, call Michael Moule at 715-861-3523 or visit www.cjvalleyvineyard.org.
The Menomonie Singers will hold auditions for all sections (soprano, alto, tenor and bass) from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20 and 21, in the Applied Arts Room ,room 315, at UW-Stout. The choir is hoping to expand to 40 members. Participants must be 18 or older or post high school. Previous choir experience is helpful but not necessary. Amy Vogt, the choir’s new conductor, and Juliana Schmidt, executive director, will conduct the auditions. There is no need to prepare a piece; the audition will include a range check, a sight-singing exercise and a musicality showcase. For the showcase, singers will be asked to sing Silent Night, Happy Birthday or My Country Tis of Thee. Weekly rehearsals for the fall season begin Monday, Aug. 27, at the UW-Stout Applied Arts room. A choir retreat is also planned for Saturday, Sept. 22, at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie. Concerts are set for Nov. 17 and 18. The theme of the concert follows a quote from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, “there are more things in heaven and earth than are dreamt of in our philosophy.” The Menomonie Singers has been in existence since 1989, and presents four regular concerts of choral music per year. Contact Juliana Schmidt, themenomoniesingers@gmail.com, 715-505-3525, to set up an audition appointment, or for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.