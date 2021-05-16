Heart
Heart is a 3 month old Lab mix puppy ready for her forever home. She is a lover of all... View on PetFinder
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy set a Wednesday vote for removing Cheney from her leadership post.
Gov. Tony Evers said Monday that a requirement for all Wisconsinites to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is “not going to happen” and that “Frankly, it won’t happen anywhere in the country.”
He made those comments during a virtual interview with Journal Times journalists Monday afternoon, two weeks after he vetoed a bill that would have banned a state-mandated vaccine requirement.
A mother and son from Cadott were killed in a Monday morning vehicle accident in the Town of Lafayette.
This fully furnished Caledonia property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how.
Check out the first Chippewa County Prep Track and Field Honor Roll of the spring season with the top performances from county schools.
Neighbors said the child’s mother was distraught. "The heartbreak in her scream, that was scary in itself."
The city of Chippewa Falls has a plethora of construction projects underway or planned as the summer season approaches. Here are projects with…
Seven runs in the first two innings helped the Thorp/Gilman baseball team earn a 16-5 win over Cadott in six innings on Tuesday in Cadott.
The Cadott softball team stayed in the hunt near the top of the Western Cloverbelt Conference after sweeping a doubleheader with Thorp on Tuesday, winning the first game 3-2 before taking game two 13-7.
