The foliage isn’t the only thing adding color this fall.
Beginning today, the Chippewa Herald will have more color on every page — from full-color advertising that stands out for our customers, to color photos with news and sports coverage for our readers.
You’ll see more color on every page in the weeks ahead, too.
“The River Valley Media Group is continuously looking for ways to improve our products, and adding color to every page will improve our readers’ visual experience with our products,” Josh Trust, president/publisher of River Valley Media, said. “We recognize that making these improvements are a necessity and we are proud of our new look.”
