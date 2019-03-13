The Chippewa Herald took home a pair of Wisconsin News Association awards at this past weekend's 165th Annual WNA Convention in Madison.
Sports Editor Brandon Berg finished second in Division C in Feature Writing for his feature on local fishing prodigy Fischer Smith while Berg and Spencer Flaten took third place in Division C for their Photo Essay of The Herald's top sports photos from 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.