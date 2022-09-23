Tags
The Badgers haven't lost to Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium since 2002, a streak Bret Bielema's team will try to snap next week.
Greg Misfeldt wears many hats in his support of McDonell athletics.
The Irvine Park Zoo has a surprise new animal, as a zebra was born Sept. 11.
Dale Tetrault set a new state record for career 8-man receptions and Dawson Moulton ran for three touchdowns as McDonell football routed Bruce 42-0 on Saturday at Dorais Field.
The Chippewa County honor roll highlights the top-15 times (one top time per runner) for county runners during the fall season.
EAU CLAIRE — Cory Schalinske was a kid when he won a “sheriff for a day” competition. He got to meet Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, and…
One person was killed and four were injured in an OWI crash in north-central Wisconsin on Saturday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
The Badgers will face a high-powered offense without one of its key secondary members, who is battling a hamstring injury.
Local box scores and standings and statewide scores from Friday's prep football action.
Chippewa Falls looks to add new Fire/EMS, and Police staff, plus provide a first responder pay raise after the November 8 vote on a public safety referendum that Matthew Kelm — Chippewa Falls Police Chief, and Lee Douglas — Fire Chief at Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services, describe as “crucial” for the safety of residents who use 911, and the safety of first responders.
