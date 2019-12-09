Each week during the winter The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called ‘High Five’. Athletes are listed alphabetically.
Blaine Brenner
The Stanley-Boyd junior opened his season on the mat with a 3-0 performance at the Cumberland Island City Dual. Competing at 126 pounds, Brenner picked up two pinfall wins and a major decision over a state podium finisher from a season ago (Boyceville’s Josiah Berg). Brenner won the Division 2 state title at 106 pounds as a sophomore.
Samantha Buchholtz
The Bloomer senior averaged 15 points in a pair of games last week for the girls basketball team. Buchholtz scored 13 points and led the team with six steals in a 60-28 victory over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Thursday. Buchholtz enters Monday leading Chippewa County in 3-pointers made with nine.
Maggie Craker
The McDonell junior started her season strong with a 24-point effort in Friday’s 72-57 girls basketball victory at Stanley-Boyd. Craker scored 17 points in the first half and finished with four 3-pointers overall for the game as the Macks improved to 2-0 on the young season. She finished runner-up in the WIAA 3-Point Challenge last season.
Bridger Fixmer
The Chi-Hi sophomore goaltender faced 60 shots in three games last week and stopped every one, earning shutout victories for the Cardinals against Marshfield, Menomonie and Antigo. Fixmer appeared in five games last year for the Cardinals and posted a 2-1 record and has gotten off to a stellar start in his season as the starter between the pipes for the unbeaten Cardinals.
Jada Kowalczyk
The Cadott junior logged a pair of big games in victories for the Hornets girls basketball team. Kowalczyk scored 23 points in a 61-50 win over Gilmanton on Tuesday before pouring in 22 points in Friday’s 51-40 triumph over Eau Claire Regis. The win over the Ramblers was the first for the Hornets since Regis moved to the WIAA in 2000.