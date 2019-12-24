Each week during the winter The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called ‘High Five’. Athletes are listed alphabetically.
Larissa Fossum
The Bloomer senior tied for the team high with 12 points while pulling down four rebounds and adding two steals in her team’s 43-37 come-from-behind win at Baldwin-Woodville last Tuesday for the girls basketball team. Fossum then scored 16 points with seven rebounds in a 60-57 overtime win at Northwestern on Thursday.
Lily Hoel
The Stanley-Boyd sophomore led all scorers with 21 points and pulled down 13 rebounds last Tuesday as the Oriole girls basketball team won at Athens 46-41. Stanley-Boyd moved over the .500 mark and surpassed last season’s total amount of Western Cloverbelt wins on Thursday with a 34-29 win at Altoona, a game in which Hoel scored six points.
David Hughes
The Chi-Hi wrestler pinned his way through an unbeaten week. Hughes opened the week with a first-period pinfall win over Eau Claire North’s Halo Vang in his team’s 51-24 dual victory last Thursday. Hughes came back one day later to earn four more pins (three in the first period) for the Cardinals at a dual tournament hosted by Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee.
Isaac Lindstrom
The Chi-Hi senior tallied two hat tricks last week for the boys hockey team. Lindstrom scored three times including the game winner in overtime as the Cardinals defeated Superior 3-2 last Tuesday before finding the net on three occasions and adding an assist in a 7-4 loss at Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday. Overall Lindstrom has 13 goals in eight games this season, tied for eighth in the state entering Monday.
Kaden Kinney
The Lake Holcombe senior scored a season-high 23 points and added four rebounds, four steals and three assists in the boys basketball team’s 80-24 win at Clayton last Tuesday. Kinney scored 17 points while pulling down 11 rebounds with five assists in a last-second 66-65 loss at Birchwood on Thursday.
