Each week during the winter The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called ‘High Five’. Athletes are listed alphabetically.
Marissa Gustafson
The Stanley-Boyd junior has scored at least 11 points in four games in a row for the Oriole girls basketball team including a season-high 18 points in Saturday’s 63-29 win at Spring Valley. Gustafson is sixth in Chippewa County in made 3-pointers (18) and third on her team in scoring overall (8.7 points per game).
Eion Kressin
The McDonell senior post player scored a career-high 23 points and pulled down six rebounds in Friday’s 74-64 boys basketball defeat to Altoona in a battle of Western Cloverbelt leaders. Kressin scored 20 points earlier in the week in his team’s 64-59 come-from-behind victory against Osseo-Fairchild on Tuesday.
Brooke Lechleitner
The Lake Holcombe sophomore has been a steady scoring presence all winter long for the girls basketball team. Lechleitner averaged 15 points per game in two games last week and for the season is leading Chippewa County at an even 18 points per game. She has not scored fewer than 13 points in a game and had a career-high 29 points at Winter on Jan. 3.
Brayden Sonnentag
The Cadott freshman continued a dominant first season by winning the Cadott invitational at 106 pounds on Saturday. Sonnentag earned two pins and a major decision on his way to the win and improved to 19-1. Sonnentag is ranked first in Division 3 at 106 in the most recent Wisconsin Wrestling Online state poll.
Jacob Walczak
The Chi-Hi junior scored a career-high 24 points with four made 3-pointers in the boys basketball team’s 69-41 victory over Wausau West on Friday. Walczak is averaging 12.7 points per game and is one of three players on the team scoring at least that many points per contest.
