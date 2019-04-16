A Holcombe man will serve one year in jail after being convicted of his fifth drunken-driving offense.
Ryan F. Birkenholz, 37, pleaded no contest to OWI-5th offense in Chippewa County Court.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the jail sentence, along with placing Birkenholz on probation for three years. Birkenholz’ driver’s license was suspended for 33 months, and he must have an ignition interlock device for one year. He also must complete 150 hours of community service. Birkenholz was granted Huber work release privileges.
Online court records show that Birkenholz was convicted of his fourth drunk-driving offense in Clark County Court in 2010 and was ordered to serve a 90-day jail sentence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.