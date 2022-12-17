Meet Hope! She is a beautiful girl who was brought in as a stray back in November. She was in... View on PetFinder
Hope
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Badgers have an executive search firm on retainer but hiring a head football coach or head men's basketball coach costs extra.
Luke Fickell and the mix of coaching staffs aren't ready to name a starting quarterback for the Badgers' game against Oklahoma State.
Dick Leinenkugel led his last brewery tour on Saturday. A group of 11 people were honored to be on that last tour which started at Leinie Lodge and went through the various buildings on Leinenkugel’s property.
Badgers coach Kelly Sheffield called a 3-hour, 7-minute marathon match “compelling” and “dramatic.” It was that and more.
Adam Gilson, 38, graduates on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from Chippewa Valley Technical College, with a degree in Substance Use Disorder Counseling after two stints in prison. He’s nine years sober and ready to help others get on the right track.
The Wisconsin football program continues its momentum as the early signing period approaches with a commitment from the 2023 post-grad linebacker.
Reginald Hislop III, who became CEO in November 2019, was removed Tuesday.
Nick Herbig wrapped up his Wisconsin career as a consensus All-Big Ten selection.
At least some of the 11 surgeons who planned to resign at the end of the year to start an independent practice are already gone.
Both the Cadott boys and girls basketball programs after off to their best starts of the 21st century. That and notes from all of Chippewa County's teams at Saturday's Northwest Tipoff Classic in Menomonie.