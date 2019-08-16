What a wonderful way to spend a summer! These enterprising cousins hosted a fundraiser on July 17, National Hot Dog Day. In addition to setting up a stand to sell hot dogs, they also offered passersby lemonade and homemade chocolate chip cookies in exchange for a freewill donation.
With the proceeds from the sale of 32 hot dogs, (from left) Gavin, Landon and Madeline Mittlestadt and cousin Olivia Peterson purchased the ingredients -- cake mix, frosting, candles, banner and card -- to create 32 colorful birthday bags for the children of Stepping Stones' food pantry patrons.
The Mittelstadt kids spend every Wednesday in the summer with their Aunt Casey (Olivia's mom). She encouraged them to choose from Mayo Clinic's list of suggestions for reducing young people's screen time on devices like cell phones and tablets.
"What started out as a lemonade stand quickly morphed into a hot dog stand," Casey said, noting that after the event, the whole crew had a great time matching each cake mix with just the right flavor of frosting as they assembled the special bags.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.