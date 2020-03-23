House fire kills one, injures five

A 53-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a house fire Sunday in Dunn County.

An autopsy revealed Vue Lor died as a result of smoke inhalation, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday, the Dunn County 911 Center received calls of a house fire on County Highway E in the Town of Spring Brook.

A woman and four children that were in the house at the time of the fire were injured, authorities said. They are being treated at different hospitals for thermal injuries and lacerations and the conditions of the surviving victims of the fire are unknown, Sheriff’s Kevin Bygd said.

Two other adult residents of the house were not around when the fire started, authorities said.

The Elk Mound, Menomonie and other fire departments and ambulance services were called to the scene, Bygd said. Mayo One and Life Link III helicopters also arrived to air lift patients from the scene.

The fire remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Fire Marshal.

