Attention, voters of District 4. If you want fair and just government at the county level, you will cast your vote for Teresa Walter. The opponent, Ken Visger, has an agenda that will put Houston County down the drain.
He is connected to Ken Tschumper and Brian Van Gorp. These two are not protecting Houston County. They would see the county put into ruins. They are radical and biased. Houston County protectors are not protecting you. Voting for Ken Visger is voting for the destruction of our grass roots government. Teresa Walter will protect our grass roots government and be balanced, conscientious, reasonable and fiscally responsible in advocating for the residents of the entire county. I urge you to vote for Teresa Walter. We need her on the Houston County Board of Commissioners to see to it that fair government remains in the hands of the people of Houston County.
Deb Dewey, Houston
