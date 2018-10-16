MADISON — Lovie Smith didn’t see last week’s blowout loss to Purdue coming.
The third-year Illinois coach said afterward that he believed the Fighting Illini conducted a great week of practice. He thought they had a good game plan, and that his team would play well coming off the previous week’s win over Rutgers.
“It was a collapse,” Smith said of the 46-7 defeat. “There are very few things that we liked about what we did.”
Illinois (3-3, 1-2) has already matched its best win total under Smith entering Saturday’s game against the University of Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium, but its defense has yet to take noticeable strides under a coach that made his name in the profession on that side of the ball.
Three weeks before the loss to Purdue, a game in which the Boilermakers racked up 611 yards of offense, the Illini surrendered 63 points and 591 yards to Penn State. They’ve allowed at least 24 points in 22 of their 24 games against Power Five opponents under Smith.
Illinois is giving up 504.7 yards per game, worse than all but five FBS teams in the country.
“When you play the way we have defensively,” Smith said, “you can’t really talk about a lot of the positive things.”
The one positive defensively for the Illini comes from their ability to create takeaways. They’ve intercepted at least one pass in every game this season, and their total of 11 through six games ranks in a tie for fifth nationally.
That’s no accident. Smith’s implemented an aggressive style that puts pressure on an offense and tries to force them into mistakes.
“They’ve got an aggressive defense, and they’ll challenge you,” UW offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said. “Sometimes that aggressiveness has really been good for them, and sometimes it’s worked against them, but I like the way they play the game.
“They’re aggressive from the jump. ... So they play for those opportunities. I think it’s coached into them, and I think they do a great job of it.”
Illinois found a way to frustrate the Badgers in its 24-10 loss last season, when UW totaled just 104 yards in the second half after star running back Jonathan Taylor left with an injury.
The Badgers learned plenty this week from re-watching that game. Rudolph said the Illini used a pressure that threw UW off a bit and added that the Badgers will need to be more precise in the passing game than they were in their 38-13 loss at Michigan last week.
In some ways, however, Illinois’ defense actually regressed from last season, certainly something one wouldn’t expect with Smith now in his third season as head coach.
UW’s assuming nothing entering this game, especially after the way last year’s meeting played out. From their perspective, the Illini may not be far off from putting it together on defense.
“What you do is you watch the film and you see for yourself what they’re capable of,” UW left guard Michael Deiter said. “And right away, you see that they’re athletic, they’re big. It’s just sometimes they’re a guy off here, a guy off there. And you can’t count on that.
“When you’re watching film, you go, ‘Man, that was really close to going Illinois’ way.’ So you can’t bank on that. All you can do is see what they’re good at, what they aren’t good at and game plan that.”
