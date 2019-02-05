An Illinois man accused of entering a hotel room in Lake Hallie in September 2017 and crawling into bed with a woman he didn’t know and sexually assaulting her is now seeking to enter a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Demond H. Dorsey, 35, of East St. Louis, is charged in Chippewa County Court with second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim and fourth-degree sexual assault. He was arrested in Illinois in May 2018 and was extradited back to Wisconsin, where he is being held in the Chippewa County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.
Dorsey’s trial was slated to begin Thursday. However, at a court hearing last week, Dorsey’s attorney, Kirby Harless, told Judge Steve Cray about Dorsey’s request to enter the plea. Cray ordered an examination by a psychologist. The trial date for this week was postponed and re-set for April 23.
At a recent hearing, Dorsey requested to represent himself in court and signed a form that he understood what was occurring. However, Dorsey told Cray that he suffers from schizophrenia.
According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred on Sept. 24, 2017, at the Hampton Inn, 12707 30th Ave. A woman told authorities she was asleep in her room, and when she woke up, Dorsey — who she didn’t know — was lying in bed with her and touching her below the waist.
Police interviewed Dorsey, who said he was a registered guest at the hotel, and he got a key card from the front desk for that room. When he entered the room, he said the victim and another woman were sleeping in beds. He admitted he crawled into bed with the unknown female for purpose of sexual gratification.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.