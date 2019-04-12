From the Chippewa Herald on April 10, 1975:
Thirty-two Chippewa County artists have indicated that they will display their canvases and handiwork at the 10th annual Spring Art Show this year. The show, co-sponsored by the Trinity United Methodist Church and the Chippewa Herald-Telegram, will open Sunday, April 20 in the church basement and will run through Friday night, April 25. Guest artist this year will be Father Emil Glocar.
Artists who will be exhibiting this year are: Margaret Baesemann, Chippewa Falls; Helen Doebler, Chippewa Falls; Opal Faucett, Chippewa Falls; Lois Graber, Chippewa Falls; Ruth Grimmer, Chippewa Falls; Mrs. R. Halmstad, Chippewa Falls; Roby Jasper, Chippewa Falls; Eunice Kehnl, Chippewa Falls; James R. LaVell, Chippewa Falls; Clarence Loew, Chippewa Falls; Myrtle Lokken, Chippewa Falls; Muriel Matthews, Chippewa Falls; Mrs. Bert Minahan, Chippewa Falls; Mary Frances Musich, Chippewa Falls; E. J. Rada, Chippewa Falls; Vi Remington, Chippewa Falls; Joan T. Tiemer, Bloomer; Rich Robbins, Cadott; Louise Rundberg, Chippewa Falls; Eleanor Sarauer, Bloomer; Donald Schneider, Chippewa Falls; Pernelle Stelter, Chippewa Falls; Ginny Stillwell, Chippewa Falls; Cala Taylor, Bloomer; Mrs. Max C. Werner, Bloomer; Mrs. Dale White, Chippewa Falls; Charles Card, Chippewa Falls; Winifred Glass, Chippewa Falls; Lester Hansen, Chippewa Falls; Betty Rose, Chippewa Falls; Jack Crawford, Rt. 5, Chippewa Falls; Phyllis Wyss, Chippewa Falls.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.