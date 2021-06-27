 Skip to main content
Indians OF Naylor injured in scary collision, Twins win 8-2
MLB | TWINS 8, CLEVELAND 2

Indians OF Naylor injured in scary collision, Twins win 8-2

Indians Twins Baseball

Cleveland Indians' Josh Naylor (22) is surrounded by Indians medical staff after colliding with a teammate during the fourth inning of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. 

 Stacy Bengs, Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer shortly after Cleveland right fielder Josh Naylor was carted off the field following a frightening collision with a teammate, and the Minnesota Twins went beat the Indians 8-2 on Sunday.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Naylor had suffered a broken bone, but didn’t say which one, and was being treated at a hospital.

Naylor and rookie second baseman Ernie Clement chased a popup in short right field in the fourth inning on a ball hit by Jorge Polanco. Naylor went flying after the collision and had his right foot catch underneath him, twisting the foot the wrong way.

Naylor writhed on the ground in pain and teammates immediately called for medical attention. His foot was placed in an air cast and he was taken off the field on a stretcher.

Clement, playing his seventh game in the majors, had the ball glance off his glove for a single. He had a cut on his chin.

Played resumed after a 12-minute delay and Justin Garza relieved for his major league debut. Two batters later, Cruz hit his 434th career homer, tying him with Juan González and Andruw Jones for 47th on the all-time list.

Andrelton Simmons and Josh Donaldson also homered for Minnesota, which has won seven of nine games and won the series 2-1 against Cleveland after Saturday’s game was postponed due to rain.

J.A. Happ (4-3) bounced back with six strong innings. He allowed two runs on six hits, striking out seven. In his previous eight starts, covering 36⅔ innings, he had surrendered 38 earned runs.

Minnesota native Sam Hentges (1-2) took the loss for Cleveland. He gave up six runs on six hits and four walks in 3⅓ innings.

The 6-foot-6 left-hander was a fourth-round draft pick by the Indians in 2014 out of Mounds View High School, approximately 12 miles northeast of Target Field.

René Rivera homered for Cleveland, which has lost five of eight.

TRAINER’S ROOM

RHP Michael Pineda will make a rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul this week as he recovers from right elbow inflammation. He threw a simulated game on Saturday.

+1 
Nelson Cruz mug

Cruz

UP NEXT

WHO: Minnesota (33-43) at Chicago White Sox (44-32)

WHEN: 7:10 p.m. Monday

TV: BSNO

