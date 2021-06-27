Indians OF Naylor injured in scary collision, Twins win 8-2

MINNEAPOLIS — Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer shortly after Cleveland right fielder Josh Naylor was carted off the field following a frightening collision with a teammate, and the Minnesota Twins went beat the Indians 8-2 on Sunday.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Naylor had suffered a broken bone, but didn’t say which one, and was being treated at a hospital.

Naylor and rookie second baseman Ernie Clement chased a popup in short right field in the fourth inning on a ball hit by Jorge Polanco. Naylor went flying after the collision and had his right foot catch underneath him, twisting the foot the wrong way.

Naylor writhed on the ground in pain and teammates immediately called for medical attention. His foot was placed in an air cast and he was taken off the field on a stretcher.

Clement, playing his seventh game in the majors, had the ball glance off his glove for a single. He had a cut on his chin.

Played resumed after a 12-minute delay and Justin Garza relieved for his major league debut. Two batters later, Cruz hit his 434th career homer, tying him with Juan González and Andruw Jones for 47th on the all-time list.