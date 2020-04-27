Internships move to virtual

While it wasn’t easy to adjust to the virtual format and new duties, the unexpected changes to her internship are helping her develop new skills and gain even more confidence in her abilities, she says.

“This situation has really taught me how to be adaptable,” Schneider says. “I’m living at home for the first time in four years, working remotely and in a role I’ve never had before. The positive of this whole situation is that I am learning that everything doesn’t always go the way you planned, and I’ve learned that I’m able to adapt.

“I’m blessed to have my background in graphic design, which helps me navigate new technology, and I’ve enjoyed learning how to use new programs.”

Schneider’s positive attitude during an obviously uncertain and stressful time for college seniors is typical of many of the Blugolds that she is connecting with this spring, says Staci Heidtke, associate director of Career Services at UW-Eau Claire.