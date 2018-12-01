Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the Chippewa Herald-Telegram on Nov. 9, 1987.
It may be a tad early in the year for it, but the Christmas spirit was in evidence Saturday morning at Irvine Park.
More than 20 volunteers showed up to help transform the park into a spectacular Christmas Village for the city to enjoy this coming holiday season.
Local business owners, Chamber of Commerce personnel and youth groups were on hand in the morning to help erect displays and hang lights in the trees.
The project is the result of nearly a year of planning by the Christmas Village committee, according to Gale Engel, manager of Gordy’s Hardware Hank Downtown and president of the committee.
Last year was the first year the city put on a Christmas Village display, but it was held indoors downtown.
Engel said he and others had the idea for an outdoor village a year and a half ago but were only able to get things going for this year.
“We kept venturing out in the retail community until we got a volunteer committee,” Engel said.
Other members of the committee include Kate Lindsey, Lindsey’s On Grand; Joyce Pugh, Country Treasures; John Menarske, Your Family Shopper; Nancy Shaurette, 4-H; Pete Pritchard, Chippewa Herald-Telegram; and Jean Arneson.
More than 20 displays will be erected near the entrance to the park, and the trees along the road will be decked with strings of lights.
Most of the displays are being donated by area businesses. Others are from schools, 4-H groups and private citizens such as Mayor Bernard Willi and Dr. Les Harrison and family.
The displays depict traditional holiday scenes such as carolers, a creche scene and children on sleighs.
The existing buildings at the park, such as the pavilion, will also be decorated.
“There’s a lot of hidden talent around the city that came out,” Engel said. “The whole community got in the act ... it should be a great success.”
Visitors to the village will be able to drive through and see the various exhibits, but pedestrian traffic won’t be allowed.
