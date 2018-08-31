This may be his first end-of-camp final roster reduction as the Green Bay Packers’ general manager, but he got some experience in recent years delivering the bad tidings of cuts to players as the team’s director of player personnel under his predecessor, Ted Thompson.
“Which is never easy,” Gutekunst said in advance of Saturday’s 3 p.m. CDT NFL deadline to pare the roster from 90 players to the league-mandated 53-man limit. “I think we try to be as classy as we can in a difficult time, treat everybody with respect. We all know how hard these guys have worked.”
But what might be even harder for Gutekunst and the Packers’ personnel and coaching staffs than ending players’ dreams of making the team will be deciding which players to let keep their dreams alive.
For while the emotional side of the decisions are hard on everyone, the cold, football-based calls of who to keep appear to be even more difficult this year, as several decisions likely will be based more on potential than production.
Chief among them: Wide receiver, where rookie draft picks J’Mon Moore (fourth round), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (fifth) and Equanimeous St. Brown (sixth) have all been inconsistent. Add in receiver/returner Trevor Davis, who finally returned from a hamstring injury this week, and UW-Whitewater alum Jake Kumerow, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury after being the star of the first half of camp, and that position is especially murky.
“Unfortunately, projection is part of the evaluation. I think every team goes through that, and the wide receiver position is no different,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Friday, one day after the team’s preseason finale at Kansas City brought little clarity to the position. “(But) you want players that earn being on that 53, because that’s a tough locker room to walk into – particularly if the individual player doesn’t really think he earned the 53 spot. We’ve experienced that here.”
After his best performance of the preseason at Oakland last week, Moore had another uneven showing against the Chiefs. Beyond Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison, no one has distinguished himself enough to be a lead-pipe cinch for the roster. Moore might stick because of his draft status and athleticism, but his inconsistency and persistent drops have to be a concern, whereas Kumerow’s future is hard to predict given the SC joint injury he sustained at the end of an 82-yard touchdown against Pittsburgh on Aug. 16.
Gutekunst will also have to decide on how many tight ends to keep, as young Robert Tonyan, a member of the practice-squad last year, has made a strong case to be on the roster with veterans Jimmy Graham, Marcedes Lewis and Lance Kendricks. If there’s only room for three, Kendricks, the former University of Wisconsin standout, could be in jeopardy.
Also, with injuries at inside linebacker and uncertainty about rookie Oren Burks (shoulder) being ready for the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against Chicago, Gutekunst will have to decide who to keep with NFL leading tackler Blake Martinez and Burks. Greer Martini, Ahmad Thomas and recently acquired Antonio Morrison, added in a trade with Indianapolis to start the week, are vying for only one or two roster spots.
McCarthy said the coaches and personnel staffs were meeting separately on Friday afternoon, which would set the stage for deeper discussions between the departments on their various opinions on players.
“Because there’s always a few guys you may agree or disagree on,” McCarthy said. “And then from that, obviously Brian has to weigh that (along with) what’s going on around the league.”
The Packers will have to make 37 roster moves to get down to 53 players, and while Gutekunst said he believes he has more deserving players than roster spots at this point, he’s also not ruling out adding players off the waiver wire who’ve been cut by other teams. On top of that, the scouting staff will also try to project which of the players they cut will make it through waivers to sign back to the 10-man practice squad on Sunday.
In hopes of getting a handle on those decisions, Gutekunst said the staff does a 53-man roster projection based solely on the film of the four preseason games, since that’s the only intel other teams would have on their players when deciding whether to put in a claim.
There also could be trade opportunities, such as the deal that sent backup quarterback Brett Hundley to Seattle for a 2019 sixth-round pick this week.
“I think we have more than 53 players that are viable players in the NFL,” Gutekunst said. “(But) if we feel that there’s an opportunity to improve the 53 through a claim, we’ll go ahead regardless of how many we think we have.
“There’s going to be guys who you have to let go that you know are viable NFL players that may be able to help you sometime. Some of them may wind up coming back to you. I think it’s always difficult, but I think the thing that Ted always strived for – and we’ll try to keep remembering as we go through it – (is), ‘Do what’s right for the team.’ They are difficult decisions, but that’s our job.”
Extra points
McCarthy was pleased with the work right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who is coming back from a torn ACL in his right knee, and left guard Lane Taylor, who had offseason ankle surgery, got against the Chiefs. Bulaga played 12 snaps, Taylor 13 and right guard Justin McCray, coming off a calf injury, played 25. “I definitely felt like we got done what we needed to get done with that veteran group,” McCarthy said. … On defense, rush linebacker Nick Perry and cornerback Kevin King (nine snaps each) also got some much-needed in-game action. … McCarthy said running back Aaron Jones, who’ll start serving a two-game NFL substance-abuse suspension after final cuts, could have gotten even more work in Kansas City, where he ran nine times for 34 yards and a touchdown, and caught three passes for 21 yards. But McCarthy liked what he saw. “You could see that he’s a difference-maker when he’s in there,” he said.
… Kyle Murphy, who looked like the Packers’ top backup offensive tackle entering last week’s game at Oakland, will not be ready for the opener because of his right ankle injury, McCarthy said. He did not get into specifics, but it could land Murphy on injured reserve if the injury is significant enough.
