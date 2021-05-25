J.C.
J.C. is a very sweet little girl who had not left her owners house in many many years and is... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in Chippewa County after he was accused of sexually assaulting two children.
'I understand that not everyone is happy': Chippewa Falls School District to keep mask mandate for rest of school year
Masks will be up for a while longer in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.
"As the Bishop has stated to me: I am ineffective. So for the record dear family, Bishop Callahan has asked me to resign as pastor as of this past Friday, two days ago, because I am divisive and ineffective," Altman said.
CADOTT—Camellia F. (Martin) Kelch age 37, and son Isaiah Patrick Kelch, age 13, passed away unexpectedly on May 10, 2021.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen last seen in Menomonie in the late morning hours on Sunday. Samantha K. Stephenson, 13, is a 5-foot-3, 105-pound female with brown hair and blue eyes last seen wearing a white Rick and Morty hoodie, black sweat pants and glasses. If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact the Menomonie Police Department at 1-800-263-5906.
- Updated
One of the most-watched collectible hunting programs may just be coming to your backyard.
WATCH NOW: Snoop Dogg cancels Rock Fest performance, replaced by Corey Taylor + other lineup changes
A few big changes have been made to an important music festival to keep the event alive amid a worldwide pandemic.
A rural Chippewa Falls man who pulled a gun on an officer, and later was in a standoff with the area SWAT team last November, has been sentenc…
Prep Softball: Chi-Hi overcomes early deficits to take both games of doubleheader versus Wisconsin Rapids
The Chi-Hi softball team overcame some early deficits to win both games of a doubleheader against Wisconsin Rapids on Friday by scores of 9-6 and 9-7 at Casper Park.
- Updated
The Legislature’s GOP-led rules committee plans to vote Wednesday to eliminate the state's rule waiving work search requirements in order to be eligible for unemployment benefits.