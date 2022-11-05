Tags
The Chi-Hi volleyball team overcame a 2-1 set deficit to edge River Falls in five sets on Saturday evening in Eau Claire, advancing to state four the first time in school history.
Brittany Hester, 30, of Elk Mound has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the infl…
Katlyn Jones had 24 kills to lead the Bloomer volleyball team to a four-set win over West Salem on Saturday evening in a Division 2 sectional championship at Arcadia. Bloomer is onto state for the first time since 2019.
The Badgers have won all three games they've played against the Terrapins, with the average margin of victory just more than 25 points per game.
Maryland comes to Madison already bowl eligible. Read more about quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, a defense among the worst in the Big Ten in stopping the pass and other Terrapins topics.
The move could shake up one of the most lucrative parts of health care in a market dominated by SSM Health and UW Health.
This year's Bloomer volleyball team has used motivation from the 2019 team advancing to Division 2 state to do so itself.
The McDonell volleyball team is heading to the Division 4 state tourney for a third year in a row after sweeping Mercer in Saturday's sectional finals in Merrill.
The Burlington volleyball team outlasted Chi-Hi in five sets to beat the Cardinals on Thursday evening in a Division 1 state quarterfinal contest in Green Bay.
The Chi-Hi volleyball team has gone from a losing record to the program’s first state appearance in just four short years.
