Chippewa County has an interesting and unique history, created by the variety of people who settled here.
Not only did these people help to create the wonderful communities of Chippewa County, but they also had a broader influence throughout Wisconsin and further. James Monroe Bingham is one of these people. He lived a relatively short life, residing in Chippewa Falls for approximately the last fifteen years of his life, but those years were filled wifth a wide variety of activities and interests that left a lasting impact.
Thanks to Ruth C. Willut, one of many who was dedicated to researching and documenting local history, we have a great amount of information on Mr. Bingham. Following is a summary of information found in an article she wrote for the Chippewa Herald on May 29, 1982.
- Born February 3, 1828 in Wyoming County, New York
- His father, Horace Bingham served in the War of 1812 when James Monroe was Secretary of State and Secretary of War
- 1854: Moved to Palmyra, Wisconsin where he taught school, finished his studies and was admitted to the bar
- 1856: married Justina Wright
- 1863: was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly to represent Jefferson County
- 1864: entered the military service where he served as a Major in the 40th Wisconsin Infantry during the Civil War
- 1870: most likely met Thaddeus Pound, of Chippewa Falls, when Mr. Bingham was representing Jefferson County and Mr. Pound was serving as Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin
- 1871: moved to Chippewa Falls and formed a new law firm: Bingham, Hoyt and Jenkins
- 1873: elected to represent Chippewa County in the State Assembly
- 1873: began construction of a house, now known as the Cook-Rutledge Mansion. The construction cost was $7,500.
- 1877: elected Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin
- 1883: unanimously chosen as Mayor of Chippewa Falls
- January 8, 1885: James Monroe Bingham died. He had not been well for some time and on December 13, 1884 he was exposed to the fire that destroyed the Opera House in Chippewa Falls, weakening his health further.
- Around 1982, Ruth C. Willut, through extensive research, discovered that Mr. Bingham’s gravestone had over time become buried under several inches of dirt and grass. Thanks to her efforts, his grave can now clearly be seen in Forest Hill Cemetery of Chippewa Falls.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. Visit www. ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.