A Chippewa Falls man has been charged for driving drunk while having three children in his vehicle.
The Chi-Hi softball team has just two players with varsity experience back for a young, but athletic team led by co-coaches Jared Faherty and Chelsea Seckora.
A Chippewa Falls man, who is already serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for supplying drugs to two men in November 2017 who later died,…
A costly line of miscommunication may award a large amount of money to a guilty party.
A Bloomer man who is a convicted felon has been arrested after authorities discovered he had 49 guns at his residence.
A thought to be black and white issue now has more context to it which may muddy the waters.
A local priest whose public condemnation of Democrats as “Godless hypocrites” sparked both outcry and defense last fall has now drawn new atte…
Nate Stanley is getting a new number. And his alma mater's football program is getting some new equipment. The Menomonie graduate and Minnesota Vikings quarterback is changing from the No. 7, opening up the number for new Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson to take it. Peterson has agreed to purchase new shoulder pads for the Mustangs in return.
The Chi-Hi baseball team will have many new faces on the diamond this spring, but new players coach Mitch Steinmetz said have been working hard since the start of practice.
Soulful melodies and classic cinema will grace the Chippewa Falls air this summer season.
