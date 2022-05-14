John Andersen: Observations during spring

A few wandering observations to begin this final month of spring.

It has not felt like spring until today. It seems we have been averaging one day of sunshine, one day of mostly overcast and five days of rain over the past 12 weeks. This is making people unhappy and cranky. In my back yard, I see all the basics of spring yet no spring.

I went past a new subdivision in Lake Hallie the other day. There are a variety of new subdivisions springing up, and I take them with a grain of salt. Yet the one I notice right now is on the northeast corner of County Highway P and 40th Avenue. The roads are going in and rich, black dirt is piled 15 to 20 feet in the air.

That dirt nourished crops for as long as I have been in Hallie. Corn, soybeans and every once in a while the field laid fallow. The field probably has better uses that a housing subdivision, but you have to understand the nature of farming. Current farming is not what I grew up with. Ma and Pa with 160 acres of land and maybe 35 to 45 cows. A son or a daughter who will take the farm over when the time came. That farm is long gone now. It makes me nostalgic but the world moves on and so does the farm.

There are plans for a new Menards Store in Lake Hallie. There are also plans to double the size of the Menards distribution warehouse (old Shopko Store). Plans are underway to break ground for the new Marshfield Clinic micro hospital soon. Add to that possibly a bank and a specialized doctor’s office and things are on a roll in the Village of Lake Hallie.

Now is the time for the Village of Lake Hallie to move forward with a full-time planner. It appears that the Village Board is not quite ready to accept a Village Administrator yet but a Village Planner could serve as a compromise for the near future.

A spring election was held a few weeks back with no complaints or concerns. One of the reasons for that was the simple fact that there was nothing dramatic on the ballot. There were no state or federal elections and election turnout was pretty good.

Yet in Wisconsin, Michael Gableman’s election review of 2020 goes on and on and on. Rep. Robin Voss was going to shut it down, but ex-President Trump put the heat on Voss. No one has answered my simple question where does Voss get the money to do this? Does the Legislature have a slush fund for such activities?

We had tulips at our house for a very few days. Despite deer and rabbit repellent applied liberally, one or the other or both ate the tulips. You know it is coming but it does not make you feel any better when it does. We also have to keep our garage doors closed or the robins will make nests in the garage. On 40th Avenue we can’t accommodate the birds by keeping the garage doors open until the eggs hatch.

I am going to participate in no mow May. So from May 1 until June 1, I will not mow the lawn. I wish to be ecologically sound, but I am also lazy. A neighbor I had a few years ago observed no mow May, June and half of July. After Labor Day he mowed one more time. To each his own.

Wisconsin does have a weed control statute (66.0407) which reads in part “(4) The chairperson of each town, the president of each village and the mayor or manager of each city may annually on or before May 15 publish a class 2 notice, under ch. 985, that every person is required by law to destroy all noxious weeds, as defined in this section, on lands in the municipality which the person owns, occupies or controls.” Yup that works really well.

The mourning doves are back. Early morning or just before sunset is a good time to listen for them. Their return foretells summer. They will be here until the first frost. Take a moment out of your busy life to listen for them.

