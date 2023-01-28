To meet this dog in person please submit an application, which can be found on our website chippewahumane.com. Once your... View on PetFinder
Jumba
Michelle Obama tells Barack to clean out the garage in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Prep Girls Basketball: Thorp returns to action with spirited effort in loss at Stanley-Boyd in first game since passing of head coach Aken
The Thorp girls basketball team returned to the court Tuesday, playing hard in a 52-43 loss at Stanley-Boyd — its first game since coach Dennis Aken's passing.
On Dec. 28, at approximately 8:57 a.m., Lake Hallie Police responded to Walmart, 2786 Commercial Blvd, Lake Hallie, for a report of a male sub…
This attraction slowly transforms from an actual house on a rock into a menagerie of unrelated displays in mammoth, dark cavernous rooms.
Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “Hi…
State probes officer-involved incident in Dunn County; officers were pursuing suspect in home invasion
The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into an officer-involved critical incident Saturday night in Dun…
Chi-Hi's Mason Monarski and Cadott's Lauryn Goettl each reached the 1,000-point mark for their basketball careers on Tuesday evening.
Will Ryan, the son of University of Wisconsin men's basketball coaching icon Bo Ryan, was fired after two and a half seasons.
Construction costs for Dane County's new jail continue to grow in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
MENOMONIE — Dunn County officials announced on Monday that a planned reconstruction of a substantial portion of Highway B east of Menomonie th…