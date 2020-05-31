Kathleen Parker: If headlines were images, today's would be 'The Scream'

And, though social media's policing power is an important debate to be continued, there's every possibility that some Minneapolis residents overwhelmed by lawlessness may have appreciated Trump's message more than his constant critics care to admit.

Therein lies the real threat, of course, as many on the right would see it -- the acceptance by the fearful of what would amount to military occupation and permission to shoot. Whatever it takes to feel safe.

There is always tension between freedom and security. Having lived in Spain under Francisco Franco's military dictatorship, I'll admit I always felt protected from the usual predators and relished walking freely at night without fear. On the other hand, say a word about el generalissimo and the Guardia Civil would escort you to a destiny not of your choosing.

And then there is Minneapolis, aflame after yet another death of a black man while in police custody, this time for the alleged crime of forging a $20 bill.