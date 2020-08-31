Kentucky Derby, Louisville prepare for weekend without fans

For a region that has dealt with social unrest and the pandemic this summer, the Derby’s absence of fans is yet another blow.

There has been more than three months of protests in Louisville calling for the arrests of police who shot and killed Breonna Taylor on March 13 in an early morning narcotics raid. No drugs were found. A demonstration last week close to the historic track resulted in 64 arrests.

And there could be more protests this week.

In announcing the decision not to allow fans, Churchill Downs president/CEO Kevin Flanery acknowledged the city “is going through a lot right now” and “a lot of people” are hurting. He said the track wants to be involved in discussions about equality and justice and that the Derby has usually been a uniting event.

“Unfortunately, just given where everything is right now, we can’t do that this year,” Flanery added. “But that dialogue will continue.”

Then there are the economic challenges.