Kepler homers, Dobnak keeps rolling; Twins beat Royals 4-2

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MINNEAPOLIS — Max Kepler hit a two-run homer to support another strong start from Randy Dobnak, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Sunday.

Dobnak, the surprise right-hander who was promoted four levels last season before making a postseason start, continued his impressive run in 2020 with two runs allowed, both on solo homers, in 5⅓ innings. Dobnak (4-1) gave up just three hits, while his ERA rose from a majors-best 0.90 to 1.42.

Alex Avila doubled, walked twice and scored a pair of runs for Minnesota, which has won four of six after being swept in Kansas City last week. Sergio Romo collected his third save.

Rookie Brady Singer (1-2) allowed three runs and four hits in 5⅔ innings for the Royals. Hunter Dozier and Alex Gordon each hit solo home runs to give Kansas City a 2-0 lead after two innings.

Dobnak was undrafted, pitched in an independent league and was an Uber driver before his 2019 breakout. He entered Sunday’s game with just two runs allowed in 20 innings this season and had given up just one home run in 48⅓ innings in the majors.

Dozier greeted him with a two-out, opposite-field homer in the first, and Gordon followed with another solo shot in the second.