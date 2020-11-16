Kim Ng ready to bear the torch as baseball's 1st female GM

“When I first reached out to Kim, I think through our first couple of conversations it became evident to both of us that this was a perfect fit,” Jeter said. “We couldn’t be more excited to have her experience and leadership to help lead us down our path to sustained success.”

Ng’s father introduced her to baseball, and she learned the game by playing stickball while in elementary school in Queens.

“First base would be the red car on the right,” she said. “Second base was the manhole. Third base was the green car on the left, and another manhole for home. Those are great memories.”

She attended her first game at Yankee Stadium in the late 1970s, and her favorite player was catcher Thurman Munson. She played shortstop for the University of Chicago’s softball team, and then began to climb the major league ranks.

There was occasional resistance. In 2003, a New York Mets scout was firing for making racially insensitive remarks to Ng at baseball’s GM meetings, when she was with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Some teams that gave her job interviews didn’t really seem interested in hiring her, she said.

Even now, as she reaches the pinnacle in her profession, Ng said she feels as though a 10,000-pound weight has been transferred from one shoulder to the other.