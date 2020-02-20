Kipnis chasing Cubs' 2nd base job

Hoerner said he and Kipnis have talked and gotten to know each other through the natural progression of camp, and he appreciates any advice the veteran can offer.

“(I’m) playing with a guy that’s been in the big leagues almost 10 years, played in the World Series, played second base at the highest level, he’s been great to me so far,” Hoerner said.

And with the positional changes at second base due to shifts, Kipnis is the first player Hoerner goes too for advice.

“Obviously, with situations like that, I’m happy to ask him,” Hoerner said. “Just preparing in general, beyond second base. He’s a guy that’s played at a high level for a long time.”

First-year manager David Ross said there’s no secret, second base is definitely up for grabs, but he doesn’t subscribe to anyone having an advantage or disadvantage at this point of camp.

“I’m trying to come into camp and really give these guys a fresh set of eyes,” Ross said. “Nobody comes in with advantages or disadvantages unless you’ve got some proven hardware out there and some real numbers on the back of your baseball card.”

When asked if there is a front runner, Ross again reiterated about giving everyone a fresh set of eyes.