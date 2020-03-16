Kirksey, Wagner to sign

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Their deals virtually guaranteed that the team wouldn’t bring back Martinez, a 2016 fourth-round pick who set a single-season franchise record for tackles last season, and Bulaga, a 2010 first-round pick who had arguably his best season in 2019 and should have a robust free-agent market with very few quality free agents available at the position.

Gutekunst had said last month that he wouldn’t be able to spend on free agents like he had a year earlier and suggested that he’d have to delve into a different market: Players who were cut by their previous teams.

“We’re not going to be able to do what we did in unrestricted free agency last year,” said Gutekunst, who last signed four big-money veterans – outside linebackers Za’Darius and Preston Smith, safety Adrian Amos and right guard Billy Turner – at the outset of free agency last year. “But I think when you look at free agency overall, with salary-cap casualties and different things, I think we’ll be able to add some players to our roster that can help us.”

Clearly, Gutekunst believes Kirksey and Wagner fit the bill as less-expensive veterans who can allow him to allocate funds elsewhere since Bulaga and Martinez would not have been as cost-effective to bring back.