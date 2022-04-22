L'Amour, all about love! That's me, I may look little, but I have a lot of love to give. My... View on PetFinder
A historic riverfront building in downtown Chippewa Falls has a new owner — and a new purpose.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
After an eight-month cook time, a storied Chippewa Valley pizzeria is under new ownership.
A favorite Chippewa Falls summer option will disappear in 2023.
A controversial decision to close a historic Chippewa Valley attraction is causing members of the community to scream out “save our pool!”
Authorities say three people were killed Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash in Frankfort, and a person who stopped to help was injured when struck by another vehicle, authorities reported.
Easton Bobb and Brady Johnson teamed up to toss a complete game, one-hit shutout on Tuesday afternoon as the Chi-Hi baseball team earned a 10-0 win in Rice Lake.
Chi-Hi senior Zach LeMay has quickly worked his way from being a newcomer to the sport of golf into a captain and leader for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi started the season Tuesday by taking sixth at Big Rivers meet at Lake Wissota Golf Course.
Local box scores from Tuesday's prep baseball and softball games. Chi-Hi, Bloomer and Thorp baseball and Chi-Hi, Cadott and Bloomer softball were among the winners.
The students need to raise more than $19,000 to visit Washington, D.C., for Juneteenth.
