Lanthony R. Spence, 43, of S8656 Short Rd., Eau Claire, was charged July 10 with burglary-party to a crime. Spence was involved in the theft of roughly $700, a gaming system, checks, medication, electronics and bank paperwork from a Chippewa Falls apartment June 2016, according to a criminal complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.