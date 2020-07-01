Larry A. Hayes (copy)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

BOYCEVILLE -- Larry Arthur Hayes, 79, of Boyceville was called by his heavenly father to come on home, Friday, June 26, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving wife and family, after a courageous 10-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born July 5, 1940, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., to Harley and Iona (Lewis) Hayes. He graduated from Elk Mound High School in 1958 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1962, while stationed in Washington and Alaska. He met the love of his life, Carol Pearson, Friday night, June 19, 1964, while selling used cars in Rockford, Ill., to help make payments on his 1963 red Corvette Stingray. They dated for a year and married June 26, 1965.

They moved to Menomonie, June, 18, 1967. On June 22, 1967, Larry repented of his sins and asked Jesus Christ into his life to be his Lord and Savior, and never looked back. They eventually built their home on a hobby farm south of Wheeler in 1974, where they raised their three children, Pete, Kari and Wayne Michael.