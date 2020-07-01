Larry A. Hayes

BOYCEVILLE -- Larry Arthur Hayes, 79, of Boyceville was called by his heavenly father to come on home, Friday, June 26, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving wife and family, after a courageous 10-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born July 5, 1940, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., to Harley and Iona (Lewis) Hayes. He graduated from Elk Mound High School in 1958 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1962, while stationed in Washington and Alaska. He met the love of his life, Carol Pearson, Friday night, June 19, 1964, while selling used cars in Rockford, Ill., to help make payments on his 1963 red Corvette Stingray. They dated for a year and married June 26, 1965.
They moved to Menomonie, June, 18, 1967. On June 22, 1967, Larry repented of his sins and asked Jesus Christ into his life to be his Lord and Savior, and never looked back. They eventually built their home on a hobby farm south of Wheeler in 1974, where they raised their three children, Pete, Kari and Wayne Michael.
Larry was a union iron worker since 1965. Together with Carol, they started Red Cedar Steel Erectors, Inc., in June of 1977. In 2017, the company reached its 40-year anniversary under the leadership of his sons, and that was a proud moment for him. Besides being a hard worker, he was an avid sportsman who loved hunting and fishing all across North America, Brazil and Sweden, with family and friends, and most especially, his lifelong best friend, Mark Butler. He also enjoyed going on mission trips to build churches in the Bahamas and Antigua. For many summers he enjoyed helping with Teen Bible Camp. He would bring his boat during the week of camp and take people fishing. He also enjoyed helping in the kitchen and catching enough fish to have a fish fry for the whole camp
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carol; son, Peter, daughter, Kari and husband, Butch Halling. and son, Mike and wife, Celina; his grandchildren, Ryan, Nicholas (Kelsey), Alexander, Brady, Brooke and Brenna; and one great-granddaughter, Harper Hayes; two stepgranddaughters, Amy and Stacy; along with stepgrandchildren, Henry, Ivan, Raymond, Tyler and Lauren. He is also survived by sister, Corie (Jim) Upchurch of Decatur, Ill.; and three brothers, the Rev. Alvin (Sharon) Hayes of Olathe, Kan., the Rev. Charles (Kathy) Hayes of Greeley, Colo., and Cecil (Kelley Jo) Hayes of Wheeler; 14 nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Iona; his stepmother, Lois; his brother, 1st Lt. Wayne M. Hayes (killed in Vietnam in 1967); his baby daughter, Ann Margaret; and his nephew, Samuel Hayes.
The family would like to thank Dr. Basu and the team from Luther Cancer Center and the great staff from Mayo Home, Health and Hospice for their hard work, kindness and compassion.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. today, July 1, in the tent outside the New Life Church of the Nazarene, in Wheeler, with Pastor Kevin Hagen officiating. There was a visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, in New Life Church of the Nazarene, with the tent outside for people to gather after paying their respects. Social distancing guidelines and facial coverings are recommended. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in the Town of Dunn, Dunn Co., with military honors by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
