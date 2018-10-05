If you have an “El Nilo” or “77” cigar laying around the house, treat it with loving care. Unwrap it carefully, wet it down, and enjoy the smoke at your leisure.
And when you have it smoked down to a short butt, blow the final drag of smoke up toward the ceiling and watch the blue, grey cloud dissolve into the air for it will be the last time you will be able to do it. The “El Nilo” and the “77” have vanished from the market, victims of modern production and methods and a change in the habits of smokers.
The Bollinger Brothers and Pepin cigar factory, last of its kind here in Chippewa Falls, is being ripped down and when the destruction is completed another old city landmark and another city industry will have faded.
Way back in the period before WW1, around 1917, cigar making was a flourishing business here in the city. No less than seven factories were in operation when the Bollinger Brothers went into business. The two Bollingers, Walt and John, together with Emery Pepin, opened shop in a place purchased from L.W. Bethke, on 11 W. Grand Ave., but the business closed down during the war.
After the shooting stopped, Walt Bollinger and Pepin bought out John Bollinger’s interest in the factory, and also purchased the building which up until now served as the home of Bollinger Brothers and Pepin cigar factory.
Employing up to 8 men in flush years, the factory turned out over three and one-half million hand-made cigars in its thirty odd years of operation, including the “Northwestern,” the “Shamrock,” the “LaDema,” and the two modern brands the “El Nilo,” and the “77.”
Bollinger and Pepin were opportunists, making cigars to fit any occasion. For an example, when President Alvin Coolidge vacationed on the Brule River, in the northern part of the state, the firm manufactured 30,000 cigars, called the “Brule,” and sold them all during Coolidge’s stay.
The old building, which is located on the corner of High street and Cedar street, and which is currently being razed, was originally constructed on Bridge street, between Central and Grand. It was moved to its present location, and was used, among other things as a schoolhouse. When the building was purchased, it was in ramshackle shape, and the cigar firm put over $3,000 into its repair.
But now after over 30 years of operation, the cigar making trade here in the city is all wound up. Reason given is that after WW1, the smoking trend has gradually been leaning toward cigarettes. This, coupled with the fact that modern machinery is taking over the cigar making trade and machines can produce a cigar faster and more cheaply than a man, has made the business a non-paying proposition.
And so, the “El Nilo” and the “77” will no longer be around. They have followed the “Shamrock” and the “La Dema” into oblivion.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. Visit www. ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
