Eighteen-year-olds face the exciting prospect of heading to the polls for the first time in their lives. Yet, younger citizens vote in lower numbers than their parents and grandparents.
The voices and views of young Americans are critical to our future. Fortunately, civic literacy skills (part of the Wisconsin Standards for Social Studies) are taught in most Wisconsin high schools.
It has been a privilege for members of the League of Women Voters-Greater Chippewa Valley to offer voter registration information and assistance to students at Colfax, Elk Mound, Boyceville, and Menomonie high schools. Wisconsin citizens can be very proud of the engaged, thoughtful, and respectful young people in these schools.
The League thanks all these high school seniors for their interest in the right to vote. We also thank the educators and families who have prepared our future voters.
— Jane F. Petersen, Menomonie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.