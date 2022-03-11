Meet Lexi! Lexi came all the way from Texas to find her forever home. She is a sweet girl that... View on PetFinder
After nearly three decades, a family with roots planted in Chippewa Falls is returning to resurrect a historic family-owned local business.
Bloomer seniors Matthew Holstad, Cael Iverson, Bowen Rothbauer, Jay Ryder and Jack Strand each finalized commitments to continue with athletics in college on Wednesday during a ceremony hosted at Bloomer High School.
The Adams-Friendship boys basketball team's defense held down Stanley-Boyd in a 54-38 Division 3 regional championship contest on Saturday evening in Stanley.
On a typical summer day, there is about 30 inches of space between the lake level and the CN Railroad bridge on Lake Wissota. Most boats can’t…
The McDonell girls basketball team is heading back to the Division 5 state tournament after closing out a 37-33 sectional championship win over Northwood on Sunday afternoon in Amery.
The McDonell girls basketball team's post player group has been outsized in many games, but remains a big reason the Macks are returning to the Division 5 state tournament.
Statewide basketball scores and local box scores from Saturday's prep action.
Police said three teens are in critical condition.
Wardens used undercover work, surveillance and GPS trackers to crack the case, which they say stemmed from the sale of thousands of pounds of fish that can survive for days out of water.
The McDonell boys basketball team upset top-seeded Clear Lake 43-39 on Friday evening in a Division 5 regional semifinal matchup. The Macks advance to play at Athens on Saturday night for a regional championship.
