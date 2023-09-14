The 20th annual Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest will take place Friday and Saturday at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

Missy Prissel, the programs and partnerships director at the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, is thrilled about the event, which brings in more than 10,000 attendees each year.

"It's heartwarming to see the community come together to enjoy everything Oktoberfest offers. It’s a must-visit for anyone looking to experience German heritage in the heart of Chippewa Falls,” she said.

The event offers five different stages for entertainment, live music at three music tents, a family fun building that has family entertainment, a glockenspiel show, different demonstrations like sauerkraut and dumpling making, German language lessons, and various competitions, such as stein holding, sauerkraut eating and keg rolling. This year also offers the newly launched Oktoberfest Bierhaus, an exclusive tap beer experience.

The 2023 Oktoberfest festmeister and festmeisterin will be revealed at Leinenkugel’s Brewery at noon Friday. After the announcement, the public is encouraged to join the lively parade to the fairgrounds to witness the ceremonial tapping of the Golden Keg and raise a hearty prost with the newly crowned festmeister and festmeisterin.

Alyssa Van Duyse plays the accordion at Oktoberfest. She got involved with it when a neighbor who performs with a group of men each year on the glockenspiel stage mentioned that they needed someone to play the accordion in the show. Van Duyse did not play the instrument, but her grandfather had been an amazing accordionist in Milwaukee, she said. Van Duyse joked with her neighbor that she could probably learn to play because she played the piano.

Little did she know that two months later the neighbors would convince her to learn to play a handful of songs in the weeks leading up to Oktoberfest. They even procured her an accordion.

“I started by watching YouTube videos and just trying to determine how to play. Obviously, I knew the keys are on the right hand side, but there are like 180 buttons on the other side. And unlike the piano you can’t see what you’re playing so you really have to feel around,” she said. “But I'm always up for a challenge. I'm the type of person who wants experiences and this was definitely going to be an experience.”

“I am German, you know, and just thinking about playing the accordion I just thought I'm gonna channel my grandpa's energy and I'm just gonna make it happen,” she added.

Now Van Duyse will perform in her second Oktoberfest — once on Friday and twice on Saturday.

“I just really felt like this is what I should be doing. I should be at Oktoberfest like really getting into the culture, and I think that's what Oktoberfest is all about. You don't have to be German to go to Oktoberfest, obviously. You just have to have a good spirit about you,” she said. “It really is just like a family type atmosphere with a little bit of drinking on the side. It’s a blast.”

If you go What: Oktoberfest When: Friday and Saturday, grounds open at 11 a.m. Where: Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St. Chippewa Falls Prices: $18 for a two-day admission; otherwise it costs $12 daily at the gate; kids 12 and under are free; parking is free. You can get admission wristbands at the gate or in advance at the Chippewa Falls Visitor Center or from sponsor locations including: Leinenkugel’s Leinie Lodge, Jacobson’s Market, Jacobson’s Ace Hardware, Northwestern Bank Chippewa Falls, Olson’s Ice Cream and Chippewa Falls Royal Credit Union locations. For more details, please visit oktoberfestchippewafalls.com or call 715-723-0331.