Cynthia Valentino’s life is a zoo.

The Irvine Park zookeeper oversees five full-time staffers and together they manage a facility that houses 49 animals, from bears, tigers, and hyenas to lemurs, wallabies and pasture animals.

Valentino began her work with the zoo as a volunteer in 2013. She then completed a degree in wildlife management and began seasonal work at the zoo in 2014. In 2022, she took over as the zookeeper at Irvine Park Zoo.

The work day begins early. By 7 a.m. staff members are feeding the pasture animals and large mammals. Since the predators are nocturnal, they try to get them fed early so they can go to sleep for the day. In the afternoons, the focus is on small mammals and aviaries.

Each morning all the pasture animals get a little bit of grain.

“That way we can get an up close look at them to get a physical appearance, make sure they're looking healthy. They don't really need the grain, but they like the grain because it’s kind of like candy to us so they'll come running so we can get a visual,” she said.

Cat house

After all the pasture chores are done, they go to the cat house.

“So we have two tigers and a hyena there,” she said. "We pull everybody in so we can clean, go out and clean, feed, put new toys out or treats or treats in toys. So that way, everybody has enrichment so they're not just sitting in their exhibit bored."

Keeping the animals active and engaged is as important as maintaining a healthy diet and clean facility. The hyena, which recently lost its mate, gets to spend time watching hyena documentaries on occasion just so it can hear and see other hyenas. Because hyenas are so territorial and seek to gain dominance with each other, Valentino said they will not be able to introduce another hyena to the enclosure. They fear a younger one would hurt her.

Fall treats

The zoo also has three black bears. In the fall, the bears get special treats like pumpkins and caramel apples.

“Every animal has their own special diet that they need to follow. We actually put a lot of research into this and collaborate with other zoos, just to make sure that we are feeding them what they should be fed,” she said. “Like wallabies, you can't give them anything that is sharp and could potentially cut the mouth open because of a bacteria in their mouth that could cause necrosis of the mouth.”

The staff has to watch the diets of primates closely because they are prone to diabetes.

“We want to make sure that we're not giving them too much fruit,” Valentino said.

Equally important is making sure the animals are active. Some days that means hiding the primates' food or giving them puzzle feeders so they have to move around.

Shared responsibility

Valentino said all of the zoo staff work with all of the animals at Irvine Park Zoo. Whereas at larger zoos staff may specialize in different types of animals, Irvine Park Zoo is small enough that everyone needs to be able to cope with all the animals.

Some animals are harder to work with than others. For Valentino, the binturong, or Asian bearcat, requires more work.

“He's kind of like that friend that you have that no matter what you do is never going to be happy. We've completely changed his exhibit. We've bought him new toys. We've given him more food. And he just acts grumpy,” she said.

When the zoo first acquired the binturong, he started shaking and shivering. Valentino said normally that behavior in animals is a bad sign.

“Then later on that year, I was doing a bunch of research for my tours and my zoo talks and I come across information about binturong that states that they show that they're happy and content by shaking and shivering. So that was really confusing,” she said.

Another animal that can be temperamental are the crows.

“The crows can be interesting because they can like to eat something one day and then you give it to them a week later and they won't touch it,” she said.

Seasonal changes

In the summer Valentino hosts talks to teach people about the animals. The zoo also has a summertime petting zoo and a zoo camp program. Now that summer is over, that doesn’t mean the job stops.

Some animals need to move indoors when it gets below 50 degrees, others when it gets below 40 degrees, Valentino said.

“And the bears go into hibernation so that takes a little bit off our workday,” Valentino said.

Valentino maintains a special relationship with the animals under her care.

“They do recognize you. So if I come in on my off day they will perk up and look at me if they hear my voice. They know me and they know I bring treats,” she said.

As Valentino fed the black bears from her hand, it was clear a trust had been established between the zookeeper and zoo animals.