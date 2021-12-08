Alan R. Solberg, 70, of Chippewa Falls, died Monday, December 6, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St Mary’s Campus in Rochester, MN.

He was born March 31, 1951, in Eau Claire to Donald and Lillian (Krueger) Solberg. In 1969, he graduated from Chippewa Falls High School and then attended UW Eau Claire.

Alan worked in the insurance industry for a few years before joining his brother and father at the family farm in 1980. He farmed until 1990, and then began working for River County Co-Op until his retirement in 2018. He was a natural born salesman and could talk to and tell stories to anyone he met. Making people laugh brought him joy and he had a knack for remembering details about the many people he met over the years.

In his spare time he loved to travel and watch sports, especially football practices and games. He also enjoyed his “Breakfast Club” and spending time fishing with his friends, Harold and Gary, and playing pegs and jokers with Denny and Karen.

On May 20, 1972, he married Joyce Ellis and they had three children. She preceded him in death on December 16, 1998.

Alan later met Cheryl Geissler. They married on August 29, 2009, at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church and their two families joined together.

Alan is survived by his wife, Cheryl; children: Ted (Christina), Heather (Jesse) Halverson, Klare (Brian) Girgen and Ryan Geissler (special friend Mikayla), all of Chippewa Falls; nine grandchildren: Samantha Westphal (Amir), Keyton, & Kolbe Solberg, Adia Hardt, Lilly, Ellie & Preston Halverson, and Leo & Crosby Girgen; two great-grandchildren: Onyx & Emmett; brother, Darrell (Gail) Solberg of Chippewa Falls; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Lillian; first wife, Joyce; and brothers: Michael & Loran Solberg.

Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 9, 2021 at CENTRAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 28 E Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, December 10, 2021 at Central Lutheran Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at church. Rev. Aaron Sturgis will be officiating.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, 7th Floor Unit D for their exceptional care for Alan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Irvine Park.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.