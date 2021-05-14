Alec James Hurlburt, born August 11, 1997, died May 11, 2021. Alec lost his life in a single vehicle accident the morning of May 11, 2021.

He was born in Eau Claire, WI on August 11, 1997 to Eric and Jodi Hurlburt. The family later moved to the Town of Arnold and Alec attended school in Holcombe, graduating in 2016.

Alec enjoyed sports his whole life and participated in football, basketball, track and some baseball throughout his school years. As a young boy he was always excited to take part in the annual deer hunt where he was affectionately called “Big Al” by his uncles. His love of the outdoors continued to grow as he became an avid hunter and fisherman.

After graduating from high school, he left the following weekend to go to work in North Dakota with Precision Pipeline. He enjoyed his work while earning the respect and admiration of his co-workers on projects in North Dakota, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia and most recently Cloquet, Minnesota. He matured quickly with his “pipeline family”, especially while sitting around a campfire at night sharing stories not meant for Moms.