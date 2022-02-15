CHIPPEWA FALLS—Alfred L. Eslinger, 89, of Stanley, passed away peacefully Friday, February 11, 2022 at home with his loving family by his side. He was born on July 9, 1932 at the family home to the late Joseph W. and Mary (Dupey) Eslinger. Al grew up there and graduated from Stanley High. He married Rosemary LeDuc on June 20, 1955 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls.

Al was taught a strong work ethic; he was a 4th generation dairy farmer, south of Stanley. Al always made time to enjoy life as well. He played softball, shot trap, pool, and bowling. Al was an avid outdoorsman, and especially loved deer hunting season with his family, and also hunted out west for mule deer and elk. He went fishing in all seasons throughout Wisconsin, taking grandsons to Canada for fishing adventures and traveling to California, Hawaii, and Oregon to visit family on many occasions with his loving wife Rosemary.

Al is survived by his four children: Karen (Todd) Theirl, Tim (Donna) Eslinger and Larry (Betty) Eslinger all of Stanley and Leanne (Pete) Barrell of Eugene, OR; six grandchildren: Jesse (Jenny) Theirl, Darrin Eslinger and Ami (Jason) Lasecki, Mason Barrell, and Lawrence (Lara) Eslinger and Dana (Tommy) Smith; great-grandchildren: Teagen, Tatum, and Tory Theirl, Kaili Lasecki, Levi and Clara Eslinger, and Ruby and Ivy Smith. Also survived by his sister Vernette (Robert) Carins of Cumberland and sister-in-law Doris Eslinger and lots of wonderful nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Marlyn and Floyd, and his lovely wife Rosemary (2008).

A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church- Stanley with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until time of service on Friday at the Plombon Funeral Home-Stanley.