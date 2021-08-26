Alice Zwiefelhofer-Karr, 91, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Denver, CO passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home, where she had been a resident for the past two years and under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Alice was born to Ludwig and Hildegard (Bowe) Zwiefelhofer at home in the Town of Howard, Chippewa County. Alice earned her B.A. from Mount Mary College in Milwaukee, WI, her M.A. from the University of Minnesota and Certification as Special Education Administrator from the University of Northern Colorado in Greely, CO. Alice taught and was the Principal of schools in Gary, IN, Milwaukee, Marshfield, Eau Claire, WI and in Littleton and Denver, CO. She was also a sales consultant for William C. Brown Publishers in California and Arizona.

She is survived by her sister, Joann Derks of Chippewa Falls; sister-in-law, Kathleen Zwiefelhofer of Bloomer and many nieces and nephews.

Alice is preceded in death by her husband Donald Karr; parents; four brothers: Wilbert, Ervin, Leon and Ronald; five sisters: Verena, Elvira, Bernice, Marcella and Erma.